Tiruchirapalli

Two VAOs suspended

Two Village Administrative Officers of the district have been placed under suspension for bringing disrepute to the posts.

Collector D. Rathna said on Wednesday that P. Purushothaman, VAO of Peria Nagalur, and N. Sivarajan of Kamarasavalli allegedly behaved in an indecent manner with the people under the influence of alcohol. Both of them were placed under suspension pending departmental enquiry.

