Two unidentified dead bodies found near water channels

May 06, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two unidentified bodies of men, both suspected to have been murdered, were found within a distance of five kilometres from one another near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district on Friday.

Police sources said the locals informed Thuraiyur police on Friday morning that a dead body of a man was found near Kothampatti Gundar bridge. The police found the body of an unidentified man aged between 35 and 40 with wounds on his face.

The police suspect that he was assaulted with weapons and murdered by unidentified persons. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, another dead body was found five kilometres away near a water channel at Ponnusangampatti.

The police recovered both the dead bodies and sent them to Government Hospital at Thuraiyur for post mortem. Police suspect that the bodies could have been dumped after the two men were murdered. Two cases under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at Thuraiyur and Jambunathapuram police stations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range A. Saravana Sundar and Tiruchi District Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar formed two special teams to investigate.

