Two transgender persons killed in road accident at Palpannai junction in Tiruchi

December 09, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two transgender persons riding a two-wheeler died in an accident on the service road of the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway near Palpannai roundabout in Tiruchi in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said Dhanya, 25, and Thamizh, 30, both natives of Thanjavur, were riding a two-wheeler on the service road next to the NH on Saturday early morning. When they attempted to overtake a lorry to enter the highway near Palpannai roundabout, they lost control and slipped from the two-wheeler. They fell on the road and the lorry ran over them.

Both of them suffered severe injuries and Dhanya died on the spot. Thamizh died of injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, said the police.

The Traffic Investigation Wing - North of Tiruchi City Police have registered a case under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

