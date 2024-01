January 04, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur City Corporation seized 2,000 kg of banned polythene bags from shops in the town on Thursday. According to a civic body release, a team of officials conducted surprise checks at the shops located in Kizhavasal and Iyyankadai Street from where they seized two tonnes of polythene bags from the shop on Thursday. A fine of ₹25,000 was collected from the owners of the shops from where the banned products were seized, the release added.

