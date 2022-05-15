Two test positive
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Sunday.
According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, both cases were recorded in Tiruchi district. Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur recorded nil cases.
With the addition of the two patients, the total number of active cases in Tiruchi district stands at 11.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.