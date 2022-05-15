Two test positive

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Sunday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, both cases were recorded in Tiruchi district. Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur recorded nil cases.

With the addition of the two patients, the total number of active cases in Tiruchi district stands at 11.