Two test positive in central region

The number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 continues to show a downward trend in the Central region with just two persons, one each from Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, being found to be infected with the virus on Thursday.

A member of a health team in Tiruvarur district was among the two persons who tested positive in the region .According to official sources, the 23-year-old male member of the health team hails from Needamangalam. He was involved in COVID-19 prevention exercise. Around 50 persons close to him and those visiting the places he frequented were traced and have been brought under the surveillance of the Health department, sources said. The media bulletin issued by the Health Department termed the patient as a ‘contact.’

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur district, a 60-year-old woman of Orathanadu tested positive on Thursday. She was in contact with a person who had already been tested positive for the virus, sources said.

26 discharged

Meanwhile, 16 more patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from Karur Government Medical College Hospital after treatment on Thursday.

Of them, 11 were from Dindigul district and five from Namakkal district. A six-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and an 86-year-old person from Dindigul were among those discharged.

With this, the number of patients discharged from the hospital after being treated for the virus, has gone up to 122. While 22 were from Karur, 55 patients were from Dindigul. Remaining 45 patients were from Namakkal district.

The discharged persons were sent home in ambulances and Collector T. Anbalagan gave them a warm send off.

Rosy Vennila, Dean of the hospital, said that 66 more patients, who had tested for COVID-19, were still in the hospital. All of them were recuperating well.

In Tiruchi, seven patients, including an 18-month-old baby girl, were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Thursday.

The patients had tested negative for the virus twice consecutively, official sources said.

All seven patients, including the baby, were dropped off to their homes in the district in 108 ambulances after a team of doctors and nurses felicitated them with a platter of fruits and applauded them. All recovered patients have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 more days.

The MGMGH now has 17 positive patients – including nine from Tiruchi, four from Ariyalur, three from Perambalur and one from Pudukottai undergoing treatment at the isolation ward. The district has seen a total of 57 positive cases of which 42 persons have recovered, District Collector S. Sivarasu said.

He also urged the public to remain indoors and wear facemasks if they have to venture out to purchase essentials. “People must not wander outside. To ensure that Tiruchi district becomes COVID-19 free, we must continue to follow the lockdown norms,” he said.

Three persons who underwent treatment for the novel coronavirus infection at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital were discharged on Thursday.

According to official sources, with the discharge of three persons , the total number of persons discharged after treatment for COVID-19 infection from the hospital has risen to seven. The three discharged on Thursday hail from Kumbakonam, Neivasal and Ooranipuram areas.

As on Thursday, the total number of persons undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 special ward here stands at 48.