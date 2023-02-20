ADVERTISEMENT

Two teenage girls drown in Kudamurutti river near Thanjavur

February 20, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Police said the girls, both natives of Onbathuveli near Thirukattupalli, had gone to the river to wash their clothes; their bodies were recovered by local residents

The Hindu Bureau

Two girls drowned in the Kudamurutti river near Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as S. Gunasundari, 16, and T. Prithika, 13, both natives of Kamarajar Colony in Onbathuveli near Thirukattupalli.

The incident took place around noon on Sunday when the girls had gone to the river to wash clothes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said, people from a nearby locality recovered their bodies after a few hours and took them to the Government Hospital at Thirukattupalli. Their bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem examinations.

The Thirukattupalli police have registered a case and are investigating.

It may be recalled that four students of a government school in Pudukottai district, aged between 11 and 13 years, were drowned in the Cauvery river near Mayanur last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

death / children

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US