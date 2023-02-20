Two teenage girls drown in Kudamurutti river near Thanjavur

February 20, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two girls drowned in the Kudamurutti river near Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as S. Gunasundari, 16, and T. Prithika, 13, both natives of Kamarajar Colony in Onbathuveli near Thirukattupalli.

The incident took place around noon on Sunday when the girls had gone to the river to wash clothes.

Police said, people from a nearby locality recovered their bodies after a few hours and took them to the Government Hospital at Thirukattupalli. Their bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem examinations.

The Thirukattupalli police have registered a case and are investigating.

It may be recalled that four students of a government school in Pudukottai district, aged between 11 and 13 years, were drowned in the Cauvery river near Mayanur last week.