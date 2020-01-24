Two teenage boys die in motorcycle-lorry collision near Perambalur

Two teenage boys riding a motorcycle died after their vehicle and a goods-carrying lorry collided head-on on the Chettikulam Diversion Road in Perambalur district on Thursday night.

Police identified the victims as R. Ezhumalai (17) a class XII student and M. Keerthiraj (15) who was a studying in class X.

Police said Ezhumalai of Chettikulam was riding the two-wheeler to drop Keerthiraj at his house in Lalgudi, when the fatal accident occurred.

Ezhumalai tried to avoid hitting a bicyclist who had crossed the road suddenly, when the motorcycle and the lorry collided head on. The two boys died on the spot. The identity of the victims was established later. The lorry driver Sivanesan, has been arrested. Padalur Police are investigating.