Two teachers transferred

January 28, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI:

Two teachers of Government Adi Dravidar Primary School, Madhanam, have been transferred for code violation during Republic Day celebration.

According to sources, the two teachers are said to have failed to lower the national flag before sunset. On noticing it, some residents shared the message on social media platforms.

Acting on a complaint, C. Ambika, District Adi Dravida and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer, conducted an inquiry into the incident. Following this, she transferred S. Vijaya, Headmistress, and A. Priyadharshini, teacher.