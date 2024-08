Stone idols of Lord Perumal and Goddess Mahalakshmi were found while digging a pit at Kottathur near Thuraiyur in the district on Thursday.

A section of labourers was engaged in digging the pit by deploying a bulldozer for installing a tower for a windmill when they noticed the stone idols beneath the ground.

The idols were recovered from the pit and an alert was sounded to the local revenue officials. A revenue official said the two idols were brought to the Thuraiyur taluk office.