April 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Two stone idols were found in the Kollidam river at Sullangudi near Thirumanur in the district on Saturday. The idols of Dakshinamurthy and Amman were found by a few locals when they were taking bath in the river. They subsequently alerted the revenue and police authorities, who rushed to the spot and took the idols to safety. The Dakshinamurthy idol was three feet in height and the Amman idol two feet.