Two Sri Lankan fishermen arrested

Two Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan fishermen have been arrested by Vedaranyam Marine police for trespass.

Sources said the Nagapattinam fishermen, who were fishing near Aarukattuthurai coastal village, spotted the two Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan fishermen in the sea. They claimed to have landed there with their boat, which had developed a fault, and also due to bad weather in the sea. Local fishermen brought them to the shore and handed them over to Vedharanyam Marine police.

T. Michael Fernando, 44, and N. Vijayakumar, 37, from Analai Theevu came in their fibre boat, when T. Nallathambi, 40, from Aarukattuthurai village along with two other local fishermen found them while returning from sea.

As both persons were identified as fishermen based on a missing complaint given by the fisheries department in Sri Lanka, a case was filed by the Marine police.

