GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two Sri Lankan fishermen arrested

Published - June 12, 2024 08:32 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan fishermen have been arrested by Vedaranyam Marine police for trespass.

Sources said the Nagapattinam fishermen, who were fishing near Aarukattuthurai coastal village, spotted the two Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan fishermen in the sea. They claimed to have landed there with their boat, which had developed a fault, and also due to bad weather in the sea. Local fishermen brought them to the shore and handed them over to Vedharanyam Marine police.

T. Michael Fernando, 44, and N. Vijayakumar, 37, from Analai Theevu came in their fibre boat, when T. Nallathambi, 40, from Aarukattuthurai village along with two other local fishermen found them while returning from sea.

As both persons were identified as fishermen based on a missing complaint given by the fisheries department in Sri Lanka, a case was filed by the Marine police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.