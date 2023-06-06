HamberMenu
Two sisters end their lives after tiff with mother

June 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Two sisters, aged 21 and 20, allegedly ended their lives at Ayanpudhupatti under Valanadu police station limits on Tuesday. The two were working in a textile mill at Kangeyam and had come home recently for a temple festival. 

According to police, the two girls were reprimanded by their mother for constantly talking over phone. The girls left home on Tuesday morning and did not return. Their bodies were later recovered by the police. 

Valanadu police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. 

