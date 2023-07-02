July 02, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two sisters - one aged seven years and another four months - drowned in a pool of water that had stagnated in a private quarry at Koothinipatti village near Annavasal in the district on Sunday.

Police gave the names of the deceased as P. Nivedha (7) and four-month-old Harini. The two children’s mother P. Sivaranjani (28) and her other daughter P. Dhashvika (5) who were rescued from the pool of water were later referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said Sivaranjani took her minor daughters apparently to attend nature’s call when she accidentally slipped along with her four-month-old daughter in the pool of water in the quarry. Nivedha and Harini also fell into the water. Acting on information, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Sivaranjani, Nivedha and Dhashvika. However, Nivedha died on the way to the Annavasal Government Hospital. The body of four-month-old Harini was later retrieved by the firefighters. The Annavasal police are investigating.