Two shops sealed in Peravurani, banned tobacco products seized

Published - August 12, 2024 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department sealed two shops in Peravurani area after the Peravurani police seized banned tobacco products from the shops recently.

According to sources, the Peravurani police received information that the banned tobacco products were freely available at a shop in Rettaivayal area and at a particular shop in Peravurani town.

Subsequently, the police raided the shops and seized 32 kg of banned products from these two shops. As a follow-up, the Food Safety Department sealed the shops for a fortnight, source said.

