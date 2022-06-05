Two shops sealed for selling banned tobacco substances
Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department have sealed a tea shop at Gandhi Market and a petty shop in Chathram bus stand here after they were found to continue selling banned tobacco products. A team of officials had inspected the two shops earlier and imposed fines of ₹5,000.
The team had conducted checks at the two shops in the last week of May again and detected sale of the banned substances. The department officials slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the two shops. A press release from the Designated Officer for Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, R. Ramesh Babu, said the two shops were sealed on Saturday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.