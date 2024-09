Food Safety Department officials sealed two shops at Sethubhavachatram on charges of selling banned tobacco products.

According to official sources, the officials and local police recently conducted surprise raids at the shops in Sethubhavachatram and seized banned tobacco products.

Apart from sealing the shops, a fine of ₹50,000 was levied on the owner of a shop since banned tobacco products were seized from the shop for the second time and ₹25,000 on the other shopkeeper, sources said.

