GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two shops sealed at Sethubhavachatram

Published - September 25, 2024 06:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety Department officials sealed two shops at Sethubhavachatram on charges of selling banned tobacco products.

According to official sources, the officials and local police recently conducted surprise raids at the shops in Sethubhavachatram and seized banned tobacco products.

Apart from sealing the shops, a fine of ₹50,000 was levied on the owner of a shop since banned tobacco products were seized from the shop for the second time and ₹25,000 on the other shopkeeper, sources said.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.