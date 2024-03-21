GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering engineering college student in 2019

March 21, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Court (Fast Track Court), Kumbakonam, convicted and sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering an engineering college student in 2019.

According to the prosecution, Ijaz Ahamed and Jalaludheen of Thirubhuvanam, had murdered Munthazeer of Avaniyapuram near Kumbakonam in January 2019 and were arrested by the Thiruvidaimaruthur police. The accused allegedly kidnapped the deceased and demanded ransom from Munthazeer’s family over phone on the night of January 4, 2019.

Munthazeer was found dead with a deep cut on his throat on the banks of Veeracholan River at Thirubhuvanam on January 5, 2019.

The Additional District Judge, J. Radhika, who heard the case, sentenced the two accused to life imprisonment. Another accused in the case, a juvenile, is facing trial at the court dealing with the cases pertaining to juveniles at Thanjavur, sources said.

