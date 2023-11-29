Two sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of five-year-old girl

November 29, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Additional District Court in Tiruchi on Wednesday convicted and sentenced two persons to undergo life imprisonment for killing a five-year-old girl near Kattuputhur in Tiruchi.

According to police, Prasanna, a native of Dindigul district, was married to Nithya Kamala in 2010, and they had a five-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, Nithya Kamala allegedly had an extramarital relationship with Muthupandiyan. Prasanna had separated from her and filed a divorce case in court.

Nithyakamala took custody of her daughter and started living with Muthupandiyan in a rental house at Nethaji Nagar in Kattuputhur. On May 21, 2019, they had allegedly assaulted the girl using wooden sticks and killed her. The Kattuputhur police registered a case and arrested them.

After the trial, on Wednesday, P. Selva Muthu Kumari, Additional District Judge - I, convicted and sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on them.