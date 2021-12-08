Tiruchirapalli08 December 2021 19:55 IST
Two security personnel booked for stealing money from hundial
Updated: 08 December 2021 19:55 IST
THANJAVUR
Two security personnel at Sri Chakkarapani temple, Kumbakonam have been booked on the charge of indulging in theft in the temple under Kumbakonam (East) limits.
According to a complaint lodged by the Executive Officer of the temple, the CCTV recordings revealed the duo stole cash from the hundial at night.
