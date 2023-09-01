ADVERTISEMENT

Two school girls go missing in Tiruvarur

September 01, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur Town Police on Thursday night received a complaint that two inmates of a girls’ hostel of a private school were missing.

The minor girls were staying in the hostel functioning on the school campus.

The girls absence came to light when the hostel warden took the roll call on Thursday night. Subsequently, the warden lodged a complaint with the police, sources said.

Special police teams were formed as per the directions of the Superintendent of Police, T.P.Suresh Kumar and they fanned out to neighbouring Delta districts in search of the missing girls. Information had also been passed on to other District Police headquarters in order to trace the missing girls, sources said.

