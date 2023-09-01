HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two school girls go missing in Tiruvarur

September 01, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur Town Police on Thursday night received a complaint that two inmates of a girls’ hostel of a private school were missing.

The minor girls were staying in the hostel functioning on the school campus.

The girls absence came to light when the hostel warden took the roll call on Thursday night. Subsequently, the warden lodged a complaint with the police, sources said.

Special police teams were formed as per the directions of the Superintendent of Police, T.P.Suresh Kumar and they fanned out to neighbouring Delta districts in search of the missing girls. Information had also been passed on to other District Police headquarters in order to trace the missing girls, sources said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.