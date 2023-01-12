Two sand quarries opened in Karur, environmentalists express concern

January 12, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated January 13, 2023 07:25 am IST - KARUR

Water Resources Department has opened two sand quarries on Cauvery riverbed in Karur district.

While the first quarry has come up at Mallampalayam hamlet of Nerur Vadabagam village, the other quarry has been opened at Nanniyur village in Manmangalam taluk. Both the quarries were opened after the mandatory clearances of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), officials said.

The Environment Engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in Karur has also given his consent to operate the quarries. The extent of the quarries is 4.98 hectares each.

While the Mallampalayam quarry has begun its operation, sources said mining is yet to begin at Nanniyur quarry due to flow of water. The authorities have established a yard at Ellaimedu near Vangal. It will be used as a point of storage of sand mined from the quarry site at Mallampalayam. Tipper lorries have been used to transport sand from the quarry site to the yard.

Sources said that bullock carts had been allowed to transport sand from the yard. A large number of bullock carts have been waiting to load sand at Ellaimedu.

The opening of quarries has received strong reaction among environmentalists and activists of Cauvery Protection Movement. They claim that the authorities had erred by opening quarries. An advocate Commissioner appointed by the High Court had visited the sites in 2017 and reported that sand had been extracted extensively by violating conditions. It was after the visit of the advocate Commissioner that the sand quarries in the Cauvery and the Kollidam were closed in 2018. The authorities should not have opted for opening the quarries at the same locations. It would worsen the impact of overexploitation of sand in the river and its banks, they maintained.

“Currently, sand is not available at the permitted site and can be mined only by going beyond the site. It will be a clear violation. It is unfortunate that the authorities have failed to listen to the apprehensions on environmental impact of over exploitation of sand at the site,” said P. Gunasekaran, an activist in Karur.

Though the authorities have given permission only for bullock carts to transport sand from the Mallampalayam quarry, activists alleged that intense parleys were on to allow lorries to transport sand after Pongal festival.