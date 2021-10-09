Two road sweeping vehicles to be deployed on Tiruchi roads soon

09 October 2021 19:31 IST

100 battery-operated vehicles acquired for solid waste management system

The Tiruchi Corporation has acquired two road sweeping vehicles at a cost of ₹1.73 crore.

They are the first vehicles of their kind to be owned by the civic body and have been acquired under the Smart Cities Mission fund. Each vehicle costs ₹86.5 lakh.

According to sources, each vehicle has a capacity to clean a 16,000 square metre area per hour. On a four-metre-wide road, it can clean four km per hour. If the road is eight meters in width, it can clean two km per hour. In eight hours, it could sweep 32-km length of roads if they were four metres in width. Similarly, eight-metre-wide roads could be swept for 16 km in eight hours.

It is expected that the machine will help bring down the huge expenditure on maintaining roads clean and dust-free. Besides sweeping the roads, it collects and removes dust and sand accumulated on the sides of medians and corners.

The all-weather vehicle could be operated round the clock. The top-mounted vehicle collects the sand and dust on the road while sweeping the roads. Upon reaching its capacity, the operator moves it to a needy or designated place to offload it.

Sources in the Corporation told The Hindu that these vehicles would reduce the dependency of sweepers in cleaning the roads, particularly arterial stretches. Though the vehicles could be used on any road, they would be deployed mainly on roads served by buses. Thillai Nagar Main Road, Shastri Road, Amma Mandapam Road, West Boulevard Road, Bharathidasan Road, Rockins Road, Salai Road and Palakarai Main Road are among the roads to be cleaned by the sweeping vehicles.

Better air quality

An official said that it would improve the cleanliness of main roads to a great extent. Since the sweeping vehicles collected the roadside sand, it was expected that it would improve the quality of air. Moreover, accidents caused by skidding due to the impact of sand accumulated on the road could also be prevented.

The Corporation also acquired 100 battery-operated vehicles for the solid waste management system.

They have also been acquired at a cost of ₹2.20 crore by sourcing funds from the Smart Cities Mission. The vehicles would have a capacity to carry 500 kg and since they are small in size they can be operated even on lanes and by-lanes to collect garbage from the households, apartments and commercial vehicles.

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru is expected to flag off the battery-operated vehicles and road sweeping vehicles in a day or two.