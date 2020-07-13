Two puppies for dog squad

PERAMBALUR

13 July 2020 19:17 IST

Two new puppies have been inducted into the Detective Dog Squad of Perambalur police. One pup will be trained in crime detection and the other in detection of explosive substances.

The two-month-old puppies belonging to Doberman and German Shepherd breeds were bought in Coimbatore.

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, Nisha Parthiban has named the Dobermann Bhairava and the German Shepherd Sakthi. The puppies will be in the squad for a few months and given basic training by their handlers.

Then, they will be taken to the Detective Dogs Training Centre in Coimbatore for specialised training in crime and explosives detection, said a police officer. At present, the squad has two detective dogs for the purpose.