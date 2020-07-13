Tiruchirapalli

Two puppies for dog squad

TIRUCHI/TAMIL NADU: 13/07/2020: Handlers holding the two new pups inducted into the Detective Dog Squad of Perambalur Police. Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban (centre) named the puppies. Hand Out

TIRUCHI/TAMIL NADU: 13/07/2020: Handlers holding the two new pups inducted into the Detective Dog Squad of Perambalur Police. Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban (centre) named the puppies. Hand Out   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Two new puppies have been inducted into the Detective Dog Squad of Perambalur police. One pup will be trained in crime detection and the other in detection of explosive substances.

The two-month-old puppies belonging to Doberman and German Shepherd breeds were bought in Coimbatore.

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, Nisha Parthiban has named the Dobermann Bhairava and the German Shepherd Sakthi. The puppies will be in the squad for a few months and given basic training by their handlers.

Then, they will be taken to the Detective Dogs Training Centre in Coimbatore for specialised training in crime and explosives detection, said a police officer. At present, the squad has two detective dogs for the purpose.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2020 7:18:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-puppies-for-dog-squad/article32069615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY