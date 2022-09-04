Two public parks given a makeover in Tiruchi

The renovated Parangiri Veluppillai Park at Cantonment in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: C_ JAISHANKAR

Renovation and redesigning of two public parks in the city have drawn the approval of residents.

While the park situated in front of the Corporation office has received a modern makeover, the Parangiri Veluppillai Park, one of the popular ones in the city, has been given a fresh coat of paint.

Both parks are more than six decades old. Parangiri Veluppillai Park is the oldest having been established in 1949. The Corporation park is said to have been established before 1960. Actor Sivaji Ganesan had declared open the bust of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj then.

Both parks were in disarray until recently. Benches and play equipment were in damaged condition. Most of the equipment had gathered rust due to poor maintenance. Moreover, bushes and thorns were overgrown in the absence of a mechanism to remove weeds.

R. Vaithinathan, Corporation Commissioner, who inspected the parks shortly after taking charge a few months ago, issued orders for renovation.

A sum of ₹30 lakh has been spent on redesigning the Corporation park. On the lines of some of the parks in Puducherry, it has been remodelled so as to give a modern and fresh look. Lighting and landscaping have also been to elevate the look. Similarly, besides clearing the bushes and worn-out equipment, the statues of miniature dinosaur and elephants have been repainted at Parangiri Veluppillai Park.

“It is nice to see the rejuvenated parks. They will not only attract children and leisure seekers, but also add to the beauty of the city,” says Janardhanan, a resident of Bheema Nagar.

The Corporation should identify the parks that require renovation. Steps should be taken to make use of the parks well by organising weekend shows and screening documentaries in the open air theatre or amphitheatres in the parks, he adds.