Tiruchirapalli

Two priests arrested for stealing temple silver

The Idol Wing CID personnel on Thursday arrested two priests on the charge of stealing sheets of silver and other artefacts from Parimala Ranganathar Temple at Thiruindalur in Mayiladuthurai town.

Srinivasa Ranga Bhattar and Murali Dikshidhar were arrested by the Idol Wing CID team and based on their confession the silver sheets and other related silver artefacts were recovered from a jewellery shop in Mayiladuthurai, according to police sources.

The accused were later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam and remanded in judicial custody.

Complaint lodged

The action by the Idol Wing followed a complaint lodged by Venkatraman of K.K. Nagar, Chennai, the sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2022 11:01:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-priests-arrested-for-stealing-temple-silver/article38372592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY