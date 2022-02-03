Two priests arrested for stealing temple silver

Duo were remanded in judicial custody

The Idol Wing CID personnel on Thursday arrested two priests on the charge of stealing sheets of silver and other artefacts from Parimala Ranganathar Temple at Thiruindalur in Mayiladuthurai town.

Srinivasa Ranga Bhattar and Murali Dikshidhar were arrested by the Idol Wing CID team and based on their confession the silver sheets and other related silver artefacts were recovered from a jewellery shop in Mayiladuthurai, according to police sources.

The accused were later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam and remanded in judicial custody.

Complaint lodged

The action by the Idol Wing followed a complaint lodged by Venkatraman of K.K. Nagar, Chennai, the sources said.