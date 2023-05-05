Two policemen suspended for accepting bribe

May 05, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - TIRUVARUR

Two police personnel attached to Thirukkalar Police Station in Tiruvarur district were suspended for accepting bribe from a liquor peddler, Rajadurai of Kalappal near Muthupettai.

According to police, the suspended police personnel — Kalaiarasan, Head Constable and Vishnu, Grade I Police Constable— while conducting vehicle check at Vattar near Kalappal caught Rajadurai when the latter was transporting TASMAC products in bulk on his motorcycle on April 27.

They had reportedly accepted a bribe of ₹10,000 from Rajadurai and let him off. On receiving a tip-off, the Superintendent of Police, T.P. Sureshkumar ordered an inquiry. As the inquiry report confirmed that the duo had accepted bribe from Rajadurai, both of them were suspended from service, police said.

