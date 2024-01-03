Two policemen from Nagapattinam district suspended for joining BJP while on bandobust duty

January 03, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A Special Sub Inspector of Police and a Sub Inspector of Police in Nagapattinam district have been placed under suspension for reportedly enrolling themselves as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party while being on bandobust duty for the En Mann En Makkal yatra of the BJP State president K.Annamalai recently.

According to police sources, A. Karthikeyan, Special Sub Inspector of Police, and K. Rajendran, Sub Inspector of Police, both attached to Velipalayam police station in Nagapattinam district, were on bandobast duty for the yatra in Nagapattinam on December 27, 2023.

While on duty, they went to Avurithidal in the town, where the party had put up stalls for membership enrolment. They reportedly enrolled themselves as members of the party by giving missed calls to a phone number. Their conduct attracted criticism on social media platforms, with some seeking departmental action against them.

After a preliminary inquiry, Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam district, Harsh Singh, transferred both of them to the Armed Reserve on December 28, 2023, and ordered an inquiry by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Based on the inquiry, Mr. Harsh Singh recommended departmental action against them following which T. Jayachandran, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, placed them under suspension for violating the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers Conduct Rules.

