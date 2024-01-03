GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two policemen from Nagapattinam district suspended for joining BJP while on bandobust duty

January 03, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub Inspector of Police and a Sub Inspector of Police in Nagapattinam district have been placed under suspension for reportedly enrolling themselves as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party while being on bandobust duty for the En Mann En Makkal yatra of the BJP State president K.Annamalai recently.

According to police sources, A. Karthikeyan, Special Sub Inspector of Police, and K. Rajendran, Sub Inspector of Police, both attached to Velipalayam police station in Nagapattinam district, were on bandobast duty for the yatra in Nagapattinam on December 27, 2023.

While on duty, they went to Avurithidal in the town, where the party had put up stalls for membership enrolment. They reportedly enrolled themselves as members of the party by giving missed calls to a phone number. Their conduct attracted criticism on social media platforms, with some seeking departmental action against them.

After a preliminary inquiry, Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam district, Harsh Singh, transferred both of them to the Armed Reserve on December 28, 2023, and ordered an inquiry by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Based on the inquiry, Mr. Harsh Singh recommended departmental action against them following which T. Jayachandran, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, placed them under suspension for violating the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers Conduct Rules.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.