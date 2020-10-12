Two police personnel placed under suspension

TIRUCHI

12 October 2020

Two police personnel attached to Police Recruit School in Tiruchi have been placed under suspension in the wake of a suicide attempt by a transgender recruit constable undergoing training at the recruit school.

The action came following a report submitted by the Principal of the Police Recruit School.

Police sources identified the suspended personnel as Sub-Inspector N. Arul Ashok Kumar and Head Constable D. Isravel.

Orders placing the two under suspension were issued recently by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training, Chennai, the sources further said.

The transgender recruit constable was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city after she consumed surgical spirit on Friday. She was still under treatment on Monday.