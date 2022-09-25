Two poachers held with 29 live monitor lizards

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
September 25, 2022 18:38 IST

Two persons were arrested by the Forest Department in the district on Saturday on a charge of hunting and smuggling 29 live monitor lizards.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team went to Aranthangi bus stand and searched the belongings of two persons on board a bus bound for Tiruchi. The team found monitor lizards kept inside two sacks in a couple of shopper bags. The team detained G. Rajini, 36, and S. Madhavan, 30, both from Koothadivayal village near Aranthangi, and seized the reptiles.

The accused and the reptiles were handed over to the Forest Department officials at Aranthangi. The monitor lizards were captured at different places in Aranthangi area and were being smuggled for sale. The seized reptiles were later released into Kurumbur reserve forest. The Forest Department has registered a case against the two accused under The Wildlife (Protection) Act and sent them for remand.

