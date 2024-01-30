ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons waylaid, robbed of gold jewellery in Pudukottai district

January 30, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A gang allegedly attacked two persons on Andakulam Road in the district in the early hours of Tuesday and robbed them of over 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The two were returning in a car to Poongudi village when they stopped the vehicle at the spot when a gang of seven persons allegedly attacked them with weapons and took away the gold ornaments they were wearing, said the police.

One of the injured persons, Senthil Kumar, has been admitted in the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As news about the crime spread, people from Poongudi village resorted to a road blockade near the medical college demanding the arrest of the accused. They dispersed after the police assured them of taking action. The Ganesh Nagar police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US