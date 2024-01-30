GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two persons waylaid, robbed of gold jewellery in Pudukottai district

January 30, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A gang allegedly attacked two persons on Andakulam Road in the district in the early hours of Tuesday and robbed them of over 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The two were returning in a car to Poongudi village when they stopped the vehicle at the spot when a gang of seven persons allegedly attacked them with weapons and took away the gold ornaments they were wearing, said the police.

One of the injured persons, Senthil Kumar, has been admitted in the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

As news about the crime spread, people from Poongudi village resorted to a road blockade near the medical college demanding the arrest of the accused. They dispersed after the police assured them of taking action. The Ganesh Nagar police have registered a case.

