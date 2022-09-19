Two persons treated for flu, under home isolation

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR
September 19, 2022 17:27 IST

Two persons having symptoms of flu in the district have been treated and are in home isolation.

According to official sources, the number of fever cases being reported in the government hospitals registered an increase during the last few days and out of them two persons, a 10-year-old boy from Koradacherry and a 59-year-old person from Mannargudi, had shown symptoms of flu.

They were treated at the government hospitals and discharged with advice to remain in home isolation for a week. The family members, relatives and their recent contacts were also screened and arrangements have been made to screen all the students and staff of the school for viral infection, where the 10-year-old boy was studying.

A 10-bed fever ward has been set up at all the government hospitals in the district and medicines required for the treatment have been stocked in adequate quantity, sources said.

