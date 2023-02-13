Two persons run over by train

February 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KARUR:

Two persons were run over by a train near Mayanur on Monday.

The deceased were identified as C. Perumal (50) of Anthiyur in Erode district and Jothi (40) of Maynur.

According to sources, the Mayiladuthurai-Mysore Express reportedly hit them when they were trying to cross the railway track in the early hours. On information, the Railway Police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur for post mortem. The Karur Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.