ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons run over by train

February 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were run over by a train near Mayanur on Monday.

The deceased were identified as C. Perumal (50) of Anthiyur in Erode district and Jothi (40) of Maynur.

According to sources, the Mayiladuthurai-Mysore Express reportedly hit them when they were trying to cross the railway track in the early hours. On information, the Railway Police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur for post mortem. The Karur Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US