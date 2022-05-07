Two persons killed in accidents

Two persons were killed on Saturday after they were run over by a locomotive passing through Thanjavur district at different locations.

The first incident took place at around 1 a.m. on Saturday near the road overbridge at Kumbakonam when Suresh of Anthamangalam near Kumbakonam was fatally knocked down by the locomotive proceeding towards Mayiladuthurai from Tiruchi.

The second incident took place around 1-45 a.m. near Thiruvidaimaruthur wherein Manikandan of Thiruvidaimaruthur was run over by the same locomotive which was involved in the first incident, sources said.