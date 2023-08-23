HamberMenu
Two persons end their lives in Tiruchi

August 23, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who were allegedly in an extramarital relationship, ended their lives on Wednesday at Woraiyur in Tiruchi.

According to police, Jescintha, a native of Thennur, was known to Nandakumar of Woraiyur, who was working in a private gas company. They were allegedly in a relationship. On Wednesday morning, they were found dead inside Nandakumar’s house.

The Woraiyur police recovered the bodies and sent them to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for postmortem. They registered a case and further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

