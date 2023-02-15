ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons booked for cheating

February 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

The Tiruchi City Police on Tuesday registered a case against two persons for cheating a school owner to the tune of ₹30 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant, Uma Patchaiyappan, a native of Padi in Chennai, was running a school in Chennai by getting a loan from a bank. She was not able to repay the loan during the pandemic-induced lockdown and the bank authorities locked and sealed the school.

She approached Rajkumar, a native of Tiruchi, for a loan of ₹15 crore in November last. Rajkumar directed her to purchase stamp papers for ₹30 lakh from a person identified as Selvam near Tiruchi Collectorate. After receiving the amount, they did not give her the stamp papers and allegedly cheated the complainant, said the police.

She lodged a complaint with Sessions Court Police based on which a case was registered against Rajkumar and Selvam under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation regarding the case is on.

