Two persons arrested for concealing antique idols for sale

May 05, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The Tiruchi Idol Wing Police (IW) have arrested two persons in Nannilam in Tiruvarur district for concealing antique idols with the intention to dispose them in the grey market.

According to police, IW received information that Kannan (53) of Nannilam, running a hotel in the area, was in possession of antique panchaloka idols. A team of IW personnel approached Kannan in the guise of antique purchasers and after confirming that he was in possession of the idols, raided his house.

The raid led to the seizure of two antique idols and two copper coins. On interrogation, Kannan’s son, Suryaprakash (23) admitted that he had sourced the idols and copper coins from persons engaged in the renovation of a temple at Thirumakkottai near Mannargudi.

Kannan and his son were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.