ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons arrested for concealing antique idols for sale

May 05, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Idol Wing Police (IW) have arrested two persons in Nannilam in Tiruvarur district for concealing antique idols with the intention to dispose them in the grey market.

According to police, IW received information that Kannan (53) of Nannilam, running a hotel in the area, was in possession of antique panchaloka idols. A team of IW personnel approached Kannan in the guise of antique purchasers and after confirming that he was in possession of the idols, raided his house.

The raid led to the seizure of two antique idols and two copper coins. On interrogation, Kannan’s son, Suryaprakash (23) admitted that he had sourced the idols and copper coins from persons engaged in the renovation of a temple at Thirumakkottai near Mannargudi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannan and his son were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US