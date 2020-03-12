Two patients admitted to isolation ward

Two patients were admitted to the isolation ward for COVID-19 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Wednesday night. Both had fever symptoms when they arrived at the Tiruchi International Airport, officials said.

A 46-year-old man arriving from Malaysia and a two-year-old girl from Singapore, both from Tiruchi, were found having fever and cold when they were thermal screened by the health department and airport officials late on Wednesday night.

“They were taken to the isolation ward at MGMGH where blood samples, X-ray and other tests were conducted immediately. There is nothing to worry about as they are asymptomatic. Fever has subsided and both the patients are responding well to treatment,” said R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH.