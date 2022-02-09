Two passengers held at Tiruchi airport for attempting to smuggle gold

09 February 2022 20:15 IST

TIRUCHI

Two passengers, who attempted to smuggle in about 1.65 kg of gold, were detained by Customs officials at Tiruchi airport on Wednesday.

Both the passengers had arrived by a flight from Sharjah and the seizures were based on intelligence. In the first case, the officials seized five packets of gold in the form of paste from one of the passengers, who had attempted to conceal it in his innerwear. On extraction, 983.50 grams of 24carat gold, valued at ₹ 48.62 lakh, was recovered.

Interrogation of another passenger led to the seizure of three packets of gold, also in the form of paste. The passenger had concealed the packets in his rectum. About 668.60 gram of 24 carat gold, valued at ₹ 33.06 lakh, was recovered on extraction. Both the passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigations were underway, according to a press release from Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Tiruchi.