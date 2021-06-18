Two passenger trains to be operated from June 20 on main-line

18 June 2021 17:56 IST

THANJAVUR

The Southern Railway has decided to revive two passenger trains on the main-line in view of the demand from passengers.

Sources said that 10 pairs of services, including Uzhavan Express and Chennai-Rameswaram Boat Mail through the main-line, will become operational from June 20 onwards.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the operation of these two trains was suspended till June 30 / July 1 by the Southern Railway, along with 23 other train services, citing poor patronage.