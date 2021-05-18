Two out of 10 patients test positive for COVID-19

18 May 2021 19:35 IST

THANJAVUR

Two out of 10 persons who had undergone the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test in Thanjavur district have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus infection.

The prevailing rate of infection could be avoided if the people adhered scrupulously to the standard operating procedures for safety, Collector M.Govinda Rao said.

Emphasising that people must comply with the government directive that they should desist from moving out of houses unless they face unavoidable circumstances, the Collector said that though necessary facilities for treatment had been put in place by the government to carry on the fight against the novel coronavirus, self-discipline among the public was the need of the hour.

Meanwhile, recurring deaths have been reported in a family in Kumbakonam town, in the second wave of the pandemic.

According to official sources, a 44-year-old person was the first to die in a five-member family residing at a posh locality in the Kumbakonam Municipality, on May 14. On the next day, the victim's father, a septuagenarian, succumbed to the infection. And on the subsequent day, the aged mother also passed away.

The two remaining members in the family — the wife of the victim and their teenage son — are undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment centre on the outskirts of the Kumbakonam town, sources said.