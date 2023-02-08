ADVERTISEMENT

Two officials dismissed from service for dereliction in election work

February 08, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

:

Two officials, including a Block Development Officer of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), have been terminated from service on the charge of dereliction of duty while conducting the local body elections in 2019.

Collector-cum-District Election Officer T. Prabhushankar issued the dismissal order after a detailed inquiry .

According to sources, N. Venkatachalam, BDO and Returning Officer of Sinthalavai panchayat, and K. Sivakumar, Superintendent of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), who was the Assistant Returning Officer, were said to have failed to ensure the quota system while conducting the election for the sixth ward of Sinthalavai panchayat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ward was reserved for women in the election. But the RO and the ARO received nominations from men and, subsequently, declared a male candidate as winner in the ward. They also issued the victory certificate to him.

Dr. Prabhushankar said that a detailed inquiry was conducted as per the standard procedure of the State (Tamil Nadu) Election Commission. He had also examined the issue. Since both Venkatachalam and Sivakumar committed a serious lapse in conducting the election, they were dismissed from service.,

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US