HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two officials dismissed from service for dereliction in election work

February 08, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

:

Two officials, including a Block Development Officer of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), have been terminated from service on the charge of dereliction of duty while conducting the local body elections in 2019.

Collector-cum-District Election Officer T. Prabhushankar issued the dismissal order after a detailed inquiry .

According to sources, N. Venkatachalam, BDO and Returning Officer of Sinthalavai panchayat, and K. Sivakumar, Superintendent of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), who was the Assistant Returning Officer, were said to have failed to ensure the quota system while conducting the election for the sixth ward of Sinthalavai panchayat.

The ward was reserved for women in the election. But the RO and the ARO received nominations from men and, subsequently, declared a male candidate as winner in the ward. They also issued the victory certificate to him.

Dr. Prabhushankar said that a detailed inquiry was conducted as per the standard procedure of the State (Tamil Nadu) Election Commission. He had also examined the issue. Since both Venkatachalam and Sivakumar committed a serious lapse in conducting the election, they were dismissed from service.,

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.